Museum Of Latin American Art Announces 27th Annual Gala: Tribute to the 200th Anniversary of USA-Mexico Relations

July 26, 2023

2023 Honorees: Renowned Mexican Chef Enrique Olvera, Jumano Tribes of Northern California, and Philanthropist Mario Cordero

LONG BEACH, CALIF. – The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) announced its 27th Annual Gala, a tribute to the 200th anniversary of the USA-Mexico bilateral relations, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 628 Alamitos Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802. KNBC Today LA – Lynette Romero will serve as this year’s Mistress of Ceremonies.

“The bond between these two countries is not only vital and dynamic but also economically substantial,” said MOLAA’S President & CEO Dr. Lourdes Ramos-Rivas. “As a tribute and celebration of that important relationship, MOLAA has been at the forefront of showcasing Latin American and Latinx artists in the United States. We are delighted to witness the museum’s exponential growth and evolution.”

Gala attendees can look forward to an immersive experience as they explore the captivating artwork, engage with renowned artists, and indulge in an exquisite dining experience inspired by the vibrant flavors of Latin American cuisine. The Gala will also include live music performances, engaging presentations, and a live auction offering unique collectibles and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

MOLAA invites supporters, philanthropists, art enthusiasts, business leaders, and community members to join the celebration.

This year’s Gala Chair Peter Villegas, co-chairman at Actum, said, “We are grateful to the art supporters and corporate sponsors who recognize and share MOLAA’s mission and values. The work that MOLAA undertakes to celebrate and showcase the beautiful works of Latin American and Latinx artists is critical to ensuring art transcends cultural boundaries and acts as a strong binding force that unites people no matter where they are from.”

Honorees for the 2023 MOLAA Gala:

LEGADO Award for Culinary Arts: Chef Enrique Olvera

Renowned Mexican Chef Enrique Olvera, known for his innovative approach to contemporary Mexican cuisine, will receive the LEGADO Award for Culinary Arts. He gained global recognition with his restaurant Pujol, which emphasizes attention to detail, exploration of ingredients, and the fusion of traditional and modern techniques. Pujol has consistently ranked high on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and is considered one of the best restaurants in Latin America.

LEGADO Award for Community Commitment: Jumano Tribes in Northern California

The Jumano Tribes will be honored with the LEGADO Community Commitment Award. This esteemed recognition celebrates organizations, groups, and communities that have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to philanthropy and community service. The Jumano Tribes have played a crucial role in preserving their traditions and cultural heritage, actively working with the Mexican government to pass a copyright law to protect their indigenous designs and cultural heritage.

LEGADO Award for Philanthropy: Mario Cordero, Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach

Mario Cordero, CEO of the Port of Long Beach, will receive the LEGADO Award for Philanthropy. This distinguished honor acknowledges outstanding Latinx and Latin American individuals who have made a lasting impact in the arts and culture landscape. Cordero’s strong philanthropic trajectory and emphasis on sustainability and community outreach programs have earned him recognition and awards. He serves as a role model, shaping a legacy through his creative achievements and nurturing the artistic growth of future generations.

Sponsors as of 7/13/2023: Diamond Sponsors: Robert Gumbiner Foundation, TGIS; Gold Sponsors: Cordoba Corporation, Port of Long Beach, TELACU, Tim Degani; Silver Sponsors: Chapman University, Long Beach City College, SA Recycling; Bronze Sponsors: Bank of America, Hyundai, Supervisor Janice Hahn, The Edmond Group, Verizon.

For 27 years, MOLAA has showcased some of the world’s brightest Latin American and Latinx artists and has brought arts education directly to the community, including:

More than 188 exhibitions of Latinx and Latin American Masters and up-and-coming artists.

An expanded mission to represent Latinx art in addition to Latin American art.

Maintain approximately 1,300 artworks in its collection.

Serving more than 65,000 people each year.

Serving more than one million visitors over the last 27 years.

Learn more about MOLAA’s mission, vision, values, and exhibits at www.molaa.org.

About MOLAA:

The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is a renowned institution dedicated to preserving, promoting, and exhibiting modern and contemporary Latin American art. Located in [City], MOLAA is committed to showcasing the richness, diversity, and cultural heritage of Latin America through its extensive collection of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and multimedia art. By fostering dialogue and understanding, MOLAA serves as a bridge between cultures, inspiring appreciation for Latin American art and its influence worldwide.