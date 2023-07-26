Community Workshop During National Night Out at Artesia Park

July 26, 2023

Artesia invites all residents to an exciting and engaging evening at the upcoming National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, starting at 6:00 p.m at Artesia Park to discuss the city’s upcoming plans for the Albert O. Little Community Center, which have been made possible through the support of Measure A funding from the Regional Parks and Open Space District (RPOSD).

Residents can engage in meaningful discussions with City staff, local leaders, and fellow residents and provide input as the city shapes plans for the Albert O. Little Community Center and city Parks.

Bring your family, friends, and neighbors for a BBQ at the Park; the event will also feature special appearances by our local law enforcement, including Squad Car displays, the LA County Sheriff Mounted Police, and our K-9 units. Additionally, the city will be providing free burgers and a live musical performance by BumpTown.

This National Night Out event will be a great opportunity to connect with your community, share your thoughts, and enjoy a memorable evening together.