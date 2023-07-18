Did Cerritos Councilman Chuong Vo Appointee Lie on ABCUSD Board Vacancy Application?

By Brian Hews

A few weeks ago, Dr. Chris Apodaca resigned from his ABCUSD District 7 position citing family reasons and setting off the process of the ABC Board appointing an area resident to the vacant seat.

One of the requirements dictated that the applicant must live in Hawaiian Gardens.

Several people applied including eventual appointee Francisco Noyola, along with former Hawaiian Gardens Mayor Mike Gomez, Luis Rodriguez, and a candidate named Sean Wang.

Documents obtained by Los Cerritos Community News, signed under penalty of perjury, show Wang indicating that he lived at 22401 Ibex Ave. a very unkempt and run-down tiny two bedroom one bath home in Hawaiian Gardens.

Wang also checked a box saying he was a resident of Hawaiian Gardens.

__________________

Application filled out by Wang shows that he lives in Hawaiian Gardens and check the box saying I am a resident of area seven.

__________________

Yet a check of Cerritos’ website shows Wang is on the city’s Let Freedom Ring Committee, appointed by Cerritos Councilman Chuong Vo. Wang also proudly proclaims he lives in Cerritos and is on the LFR Committee.

_________________

Cerritos website showing Wang as a member of the Let Freedom Ring Committee appointed by Cerritos Councilman Chuong Vo. A person must be a resident of Cerritos be on the committee.

_________________

In order to be on any committee in Cerritos, a person must be a Cerritos resident, yet Wang filled out his ABCUSD application under penalty of perjury saying he was from Hawaiian Gardens.

Four days prior to the July 1, 2023 ABCUSD special meeting to appoint a candidate, LCCN obtained the names of the ABCUSD applicants and published an article online June 29, 2023 followed by the article appearing in the print publication on Friday June 30.

Councilman Vo must have read the article online, on Thursday Wang withdrew his name from candidacy, but the damage was done.

Texts into Cerritos City Councilman Chong Vo asking if he knew of Wang’s application and went unreturned; Vo would not answer if he would ask Wang to resign from the LFR Committee.

Texts into Wang went unreturned.