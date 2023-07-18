California State Treasurer Fiona Ma Endorses Senator Bob Archuleta for Congress

July 18, 2023

(La Puente, CA) — Today, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma has officially endorsed Senator Bob Archuleta in his campaign for Congress. Treasurer Ma, a highly respected figure in California politics, believes that Senator Archuleta will bring a positive and impactful representation to the state.

In endorsing Senator Bob Archuleta, Treasurer Ma stated, “I am honored to endorse Senator Bob Archuleta for Congress. I firmly believe that he will make a positive impact in representing California. Senator Bob Archuleta has consistently shown unwavering dedication to serving the people of this State and our Country. Bob is a veteran, and his experience as a Presidential Appointee under President Barack Obama will bring a unique perspective of service and invaluable insight to Washington, D.C. His commitment to working families, education, and the environment have been cornerstones to his success as a State Senator. Join me and Congresswoman Grace Napolitano in fully supporting Senator Bob Archuleta for Congress.”

Expressing his profound gratitude for Treasurer Ma’s endorsement, Senator Archuleta said, “I am incredibly appreciative of Treasurer Fiona Ma’s endorsement. Her trailblazing journey, breaking many ceilings as the first woman of color and the first woman CPA elected to the position of State Treasurer, is an inspiration to us all. Treasurer Ma has consistently served the people of California, from her time as a County Supervisor to her current role as State Treasurer. Her endorsement further underscores the importance of our shared values and commitment to serving the people of California.

Senator Bob Archuleta has not only secured significant endorsements across the state, highlighting his broad appeal, but also demonstrated an extraordinary ability to raise funds. In the most recent quarter, his campaign raised an impressive $334,812.18, surpassing his nearest opponent by a staggering 2x. This remarkable fundraising achievement, coupled with the endorsements and unwavering support he has garnered, solidifies Senator Archuleta’s position as the leading candidate in the race.