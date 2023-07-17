The Racist States of America: 13 States Warn Big Companies Against Race as a Factor in Hiring

July 16, 2023

Thirteen Republican attorneys general wrote a letter to leaders of Fortune 100 companies Thursday warning them against using race as a factor in hiring and promotion decisions, in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling ending the practice of affirmative action in college admissions.

The attorneys general of Kansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Indiana, Nebraska, Iowa, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Mississippi, Missouri and Montana signed the letter.

Thanks Roberts Supreme Court!

In the letter, the chief legal officers of their respective states made clear that the Supreme Court’s decision rendering affirmative action in college admissions unconstitutional created a legal precedent that the attorneys general said must apply to their corporations as well. They threatened legal action if the companies do not comply.