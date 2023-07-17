California Construction Trades Union Announces New Leadership 

Chris Hannan

July 17, 2023

With Unanimous Support, Chris Hannan to Assume the Role of President of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California .

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – Today, the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California (“SBCTC”) announced that Chris Hannan has assumed the role of President, representing nearly half a million members of the statewide construction union.

Prior to taking on this role, President Hannan served as the Executive Secretary of the Los Angeles and Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, the largest regional council in the state. In Southern California, Hannan was instrumental in many large initiatives attracting national attention, including his work in developing the nation’s hydrogen infrastructure through his leadership role in the ARCHES Hydrogen HUB initiative.

Additionally, Hannan is a recognized leader in efforts to house vulnerable Californians by providing leadership in last year’s United to House LA ballot measure that was successfully passed by voters and is expected to raise billions of dollars to create much-needed housing.

Robbie Hunter, who served as President of the State Building Trades for a decade prior to retiring in 2021 and also served as Executive Secretary for the Los Angeles and Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, welcomed Hannan to Sacramento, “This is not an easy job and the responsibility of getting up every day to fight for nearly half a million of the hardest working Californians is a big responsibility. But as Chris did in Los Angeles, he will do in Sacramento. He will work hard to ensure that the voice of construction workers is always heard in the Capitol.”

Hannan, unanimously elected by the Executive Board of the State Building and Construction Trades Council, will immediately be tasked with leading the Building Trades through the remaining two months of the legislative session.

Speaking from the Capitol, President Hannan reflected on his priorities: “I am proud of the work we have done in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, and I am proud of and grateful for the work that the State Building Trades has done in Sacramento and across the state. I appreciate Andrew Meredith’s leadership and Robbie Hunter’s before him. It will be a privilege to carry this forward. I thank Andrew for fighting for our members, and I will pick up where he has left off and continue to ensure that policymakers consistently prioritize opportunities within the building trades. Working together, we can create thousands of additional opportunities for Californians to learn a trade and earn a path to the middle class.”

President Hannan, who grew up in Orange County, is a second-generation member of Sprinkler Fitters Local 709. The State Building and Construction Trades Council of California is the largest construction trades council in the United States, representing nearly half a million tradespeople in 14 different crafts, including roughly 70,000 apprentices training to be the next generation of California construction workers.