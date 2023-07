Rep. Linda Sánchez Honors IBEW Journeyman Lineworkers

July 13, 2021

Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-Lakewood) filed a resolution designating July 10 as Journeyman Lineworkers Recognition Day. Sánchez stated, “As a proud former @IBEW member myself, it is my honor to file the resolution. To those who battle the storms and natural disasters to keep our lights on and our country moving forward, we say thank you!”