La Mirada Theater Notches Another Record-Breaking Season

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

July 13, 2023

Staff Report

The Tony-nominated La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts announced, for the second year in a row, that its recently concluded season broke its all-time box office records for attendance, single tickets, and overall revenue.

The 2022-2023 “Broadway Series” season opened with the London version of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, which was quickly followed by A Few Good Men, Grease, The King and I, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. All of the shows were co-produced by La Mirada Theatre and McCoy Rigby Entertainment.

Attendance outpaced last season’s record-breaker by almost 10%. Revenues also outpaced last season by almost 15% — without raising prices. Since re-opening post-pandemic, La Mirada Theatre’s total attendance is up by almost 15% and overall revenues are up by 23%.

BT McNicholl, La Mirada Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director, told the Lamplighter, “Once again we’re happily surprised to see these positive numbers, and we remain grateful to the patrons — loyal attendees and first-time ticket-buyers — who have responded so enthusiastically to our productions.”

La Mirada Theatre is unique among U.S. regional houses: its self-produced shows are sponsored solely by a municipality, the city of La Mirada, which also owns and manages the theatre itself.

La Mirada City Manager Jeff Boynton told the Lamplighter, “We are pleased that so many residents and visitors to La Mirada continue to enjoy the experience of seeing a show at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.”

McCoy Rigby Entertainment’s Tom McCoy said , “As thrilled as we are about this news, and as proud as we are of last season’s critically acclaimed, box office successes, McCoy Rigby Entertainment’s upcoming 30thanniversary season at La Mirada Theatre could be our very best yet!”

Visit the theater’s website.