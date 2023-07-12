Elementary School Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Six Students in East Los Angeles

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that a first-grade elementary school teacher from Sunrise Elementary School in East Los Angeles has been charged with sexually assaulting six female students at the school.

“Our educators are entrusted with creating a safe and nurturing environment where students can learn and grow without the fear of abuse or exploitation. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that schools are places where all students can thrive, free from the threat of sexual violence,” District Attorney Gascón said. “I encourage any victim of childhood sexual assault to contact our Bureau of Victim Services to receive trauma-informed care.”

Martin Reyes Jr. (dob 9/06/93) was charged in case BA516390 with ten counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing setting on Sept. 27.

Investigators say on May 22, a student reported to law enforcement that Reyes sexually abused her. An investigation determined that Reyes allegedly sexually abused six female students enrolled in his class. The abuse occurred during recess inside a classroom.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.