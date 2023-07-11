L.A. COUNTY SURVEY: Do You Want Sheriff’s Deputies in Schools?

July 11, 2023

The

is studying the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Deputy program.



School Resource Deputies are sworn law enforcement officers whose duty it is to protect students and faculty and to secure the campus. Their purpose is to improve school safety. In recent years, high profile use of force incidents and several reports indicating racial profiling of students raises concerns about the presence of deputies in schools.



The Commission is seeking community feedback from all Los Angeles County residents, including students, parents, educators, school officials, law enforcement, community organizations, etc. to evaluate the issue from various perspectives.

The deadline to submit your comments is Monday, August 7, 2023.

Click here to go to survey.