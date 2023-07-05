Cerritos Fourth Grader One of Three U.S. Open Poster Contest Winners

CONTEST WINNER: Alison Zhang holds her poster, she was one of only three winners in the country.

July 5, 2023

By Brian Hews

Cerritos fourth grader Alison Zhang, who attends Gonsalves Elementary, is one of three juniors from around the country chosen as winners of the Youth Poster Design Contest for the 78th U.S. Women’s Open Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links, which will be contested July 6-9.

“This contest is the perfect way to engage kids, not only in Monterey and our essential local communities, but also nationwide,” said Allison Burns, director U.S. Women’s Open. “We were thrilled to see a record number of creative entries for this year’s poster design contest. This is another example of the palpable excitement surrounding this year’s U.S. Women’s Open. Congratulations to our creative and talented winners – we can’t wait to share their artwork on-site during championship week for all to admire!”

Zhang’s parents introduced Alison to golf when she was six, taking SCPGA junior classes at Don Knabe Golf Center and Junior Academy; she currently plays on the SCPGA Junior Development Tour.

The winner’s designs will be printed and distributed to juniors attending the U.S. Women’s Open and available at various special events leading up to championship week. In addition, winning designs will be uniquely featured on-site at Pebble Beach.

Alison learned about the contest from her parents, who read the United State Golf Association newsletter and encouraged Allison to enter.

Alison told Los Cerritos Community News, “I love painting and drawing! I have been coloring since I was five. What inspired me to come up with my poster design was watching LPGA players golfing in tournaments. I want to play college golf and get a degree in art. My dream is to play in the LPGA tournament and win a trophy. I’d also like to use my artwork to “spread the light,” just like my idol, In-Gee Chun does for the kids.”

In-Gee Chun is a 27-year-old South Korean golfer who won the U.S. Open in 2015. She funds a successful charity, the In Gee Chun Lancaster Country Club Educational Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to young people in the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area, the site of her 2015 U.S. Women’s Open victory.

Chun is an incredibly talented artist who funds her foundation through art sales. Her fascination with art began around seven years ago when she was looking for a hobby that she could do while traveling and competing on the LPGA Tour. Thinking it would be fun, she started painting sneakers during her time on the road. The pastime quickly developed into a passion for the three-time major champion.

“I don’t think I have that much talent but if I can help something a little bit – I really enjoy seeing other people when they get something from me and their happy faces,” she said. “This is why I’m doing (what I’m doing) and trying to make a good effort.”

Meanwhile, Alison can’t wait to go to Pebble Beach, “My poster will be displayed at Pebble Beach, I am very exited about going to Pebble Beach! I’m hoping to see some of my favorite golf players.”

The other winners were Elise Ambaza, 12, of Piscataway, N.J. and Lizzy Small, 15, of Queen Creek, Ariz.