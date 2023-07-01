Francisco Noyola Confirmed as ABCUSD Trustee

Francisco Noyola is sworn in by ABCUSD Superintendent Dr. Gina Zeitlow.

July 1, 2023 • 11:00 a.m.

In it’s special meeting today, the ABCUSD board interviewed candidates for ABCUSD Trustee Area Seven, the board seat that was vacated by Dr. Chris Apodaca.

Intrigue surrounded the meeting as three of the candidates pulled out at the last minute.

The board unanimously voted for Francisco Noyola, resident of Hawaiian Gardens.

Noyola had the most experience, as he was appointed to an ABCUSD committee by Dr. Apodaca mand was active in the community.

