SATURDAY JULY 1 – ABCUSD Board Will Interview Candidates For Trustee Area 7

June 29, 2023

By Brian Hews

The ABCUSD Board announced this past Wednesday that they will hold an open session meeting this Saturday, July 1 at 8 AM at the District Office Board Room to interview applicants and possibly make a provisional appointment to Trustee Area Seven seat vacated by Dr. Chris Apodaca.

The ABCUSD Board has until July 17 to make the appointment, or the District will have to conduct a costly special election.

Los Cerritos Community News, via a public records request, obtained the names of the candidates. The applicants are Alba Bac, Michael Gomez, Luis Gonzalez, Angelina Ligorria, Francisco Noyola, Mariana Rios, Axzel Roman and Sean Wang.

Alba Bac is a known conservative and currently works for ABCUSD; she would have to resign if she was appointed.

Mariana Rios is the sister of current ABC Board Member Olga Rios.

Michael Gomez is former Mayor and Councilmember of Hawaiian Gardens. Gomez is a U.S. Army veteran who has lived in Hawaiian Gardens since 1975

Luis Gonzales was appointed by Dr. Apodaca to ABCUSD committees and was born and raised in and currently works for the city of Hawaiian Gardens.

Angelina Ligorria’s sister frequents ABC Board meetings; the sister is anti-union, anti-LGBTQ, “pretty much anti-everything,” said one source.

Francisco Noyola works for Supervisor Janice Hahn and was born and raised in Hawaiian Gardens. He was appointed as an alternate by Dr. Apodaca to ABCUSD committees.

Axzel Roman family owns Tacos San Pedro in Hawaiian Gardens.

LCCN could not find any information on Sean Wang.

The District Board Room is located at 16700 Norwalk Blvd in Cerritos.

