Asm. Quirk-Silva Secures Over $3 Million for Artesia

June 28, 2023

SACRAMENTO, CA – With the passing of the Legislature’s Budget Bill, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) announced funding to the city of Artesia, including $1.2 million for Park Facility Improvements and Community Center Roofing, and $2 million for the development of the Artesia Botanical Gardens and Educational Feature.

The $1.2 million for Facility Improvements and Community Center Roofing will enhance park facilities for a safer and enjoyable environment. The $2 million for the Artesia Botanical Gardens will create a beautiful educational destination showcasing diverse flora and providing environmental learning opportunities for residents.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva and her dedicated staff for their unwavering advocacy on behalf of the City of Artesia. Their successful efforts in securing these funds will transform our community and enhance the quality of life for our residents through conservation, tourism, and economic growth,” said Artesia Mayor Monica Manalo. “We are incredibly grateful for the Assemblywoman’s commitment to enhancing educational and recreational activities, as well as her dedication to creating more green spaces.”

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva expresses her deepest appreciation to her dedicated colleagues in the legislature for their unwavering support in allocating these critical budget funds. She also commends the City of Artesia for its steadfast commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents. With the approved funding, the city is poised to thrive as an exemplary destination that prioritizes the well-being and educational opportunities of its vibrant community.

