Logistics Property Sold in Pico Rivera to CapRock

June 27, 2023

PICO RIVERA~ CapRock Partners annouced this week its acquisition of Olive Tree Industrial, a 3.1-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property in Pico Rivera, the property includes approximately 31,000 square feet of warehouse space and a large, secured storage yard—a highly desirable feature for tenant-users in this property size range.

Situated at 8226 Whittier Boulevard, Olive Tree Industrial occupies a prime infill location in Central Los Angeles’ Southland industrial submarket. Convenient to the I-5 and I-605 freeways, it allows for easy access to Downtown Los Angeles, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, regional transportation and the immense local population.

In a stement CapRock stated, “CapRock Partners is excited to add Olive Tree Industrial to our established portfolio of assets, we look forward to unlocking the property’s full potential and creating a functional, efficient space that meets the evolving needs of industrial businesses in the Los Angeles area by catering to both traditional industrial users as well as industrial outside storage users.”

Renovated in 2011, the Olive Tree Industrial warehouse space features three dock-high doors, five grade-level doors, and approximately 5,000 square feet of freestanding creative open offices, and an additional 26,000 square feet of functional warehouse/light manufacturing space.

CapRock will begin capital improvements immediately to enhance its functionality and marketability. The property will be designed to accommodate a variety of potential users and will be marketed for single tenant use.

Like this: Like Loading...