Lifeguard Shortage Will Cut L.A. County Pool Hours

San Fernando Recreation Park and Aquatic Center is a year-round pool that will not have its hours cut, but many others will be open on staggered days.

June 22, 2023

Staff Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit another category of jobs: county lifeguards.

Normally operating six days a week in the summer, Los Angeles County’s 25 swimming pools have cut their operating hours in half due to shortages of lifeguards, the county reported.

Half of the pools will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and the other half will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The summer schedule begins this week.

The new Whittier Regional Aquatic Center and the San Fernando Regional Pool are year-round pools and will remain operational six days a week.

The county has tried to stagger the pools so if one is closed, another “close by” will be open.

Splash pads also are not affected and are located in City Terrace Park, Atlantic Ave. Park, Alondra Park Splash Pad, Los Robles Park, and Cerritos Park Splash Pad.

One of the big reasons for the shortage is that the pandemic forced the closure of many pools that were an excellent recruitment source for lifeguards.

To counter, the county launched its Lifeguard Ready Training program that trains young people by matching them with an instructor. The instructor ascertains if the young person is a good swimmer, and then they can apply for a lifeguard position.

“Being a pool lifeguard is a great summer job, especially for a young person, and we need to make sure the salaries we offer are competitive,” said Fourth District Supervisor and Board Chair Janice Hahn in a prepared statement. “It’s also an important job, but hiring shouldn’t take months.”

To check out county pool hours

and programming, such as classes and water polo, go to:

https://parks .lacounty.gov/aquatics/.

Like this: Like Loading...