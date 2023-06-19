Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Freeway Crash in Cerritos ID’d

June 19, 2023

The man killed during a single-vehicle crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Cerritos was publicly identified Monday.

Nicholas Temkey was 55 years old and pronounced dead in a drainage ditch, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy was pending.

Sign up for local news and alerts; we will not sell your email, who does that?

_____________

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the westbound 91 Freeway at Bloomfield Avenue, where a white Audi SUV crashed into the right shoulder embankment, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Paramedics rushed one person to a hospital, according to a county fire department dispatcher. That person’s condition was not known.

Like this: Like Loading...