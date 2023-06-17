Mass Shooting in Carson Leave 10 Injured, Two Critical

June 17, 2023

On June 17, 2023, at approximately 12:05 a.m. deputies from Carson Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the 1500 block of Abila Street in the City of Carson regarding a gunshot victim call for service.

When deputies arrived, they located five gunshot victims suffering from various gunshot wounds including injuries to their head, back, and upper and lower body areas.

Witnesses at the scene notified deputies of two additional victims who had been transported by civilians to local hospitals prior to their arrival.

Deputies immediately assessed the victims and began life saving measures until relieved by LA County Fire Department personnel.

At approximately 12:07 a.m. a second call for service was received. The call indicated that a vehicle had crashed into a brick retaining wall of a property on the 21800 block of Martin Street in Carson, approximately ¼ mile away from the Abila Street location.

When deputies arrived, they located a Male Hispanic, 16 years of age suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Two additional passengers were in the vehicle but were not struck by gunfire.

There are a total of 8 victims ranging from 16-24 years of age. Two of the victims are listed in critical but stable condition in local hospitals and six were listed in stable (non-life threatening) condition. One of the six has recently been released from the hospital.

