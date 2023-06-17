La Mirada Woman’s Death Ruled Homicide, Juvenile Detained

A La Mirada woman’s death on June 4 was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office stated, with a juvenile detained the same day for the fatal stabbing.

Maria Rodriguez, 49, died of multiple wounds at her home in the 13300 block of Marlette Drive, the coroner’s office said.

Deputies responded to a welfare check at the home around 9 a.m. and found her, sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Vizcarra said.

He confirmed a juvenile was detained for murder but didn’t give the suspect’s gender, age or if the suspect had any ties to the victim.

