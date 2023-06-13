Hawaiian Gardens Announces Annual Youth And Adult Scholarship Program Recipients

JUNE 13, 2023

By Brian Hews

This week, the city of Hawaiian Gardens announced the recipients of the annual Youth and Adult Scholarship Programs.

Each year, the city awards scholarships to qualifying high school graduating seniors residing within the community, providing them with financial support to pursue higher education.

The program recognizes and support the outstanding achievements of these individuals in various categories, including Academics, Athletics, Civics, and Adult scholarships.

______________

In the category of Academics, the $500 scholarship was awarded to Bailey Cranford; $1,000 was awarded to Angelina Rodriguez, Sarai Pescador, Diego Noyola and Alma Romero; $1,500 was awarded to Ashley Barragan; $2,000 to Ana Sifuentes and the $2,500 Grand Prize scholarship went to Marian Gomez. With the winners is the Hawaiian Gardens City Council and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk Silva.

______________

In the Civics category the $1,000 scholarship went to Humberto Barajas; Priscila Santos was awarded $1,500; Vanessa Diaz was awarded $2,000; the $2,500 Grand Prize scholarship was awarded to Ivonne De Lara. With the winners is the Hawaiian Gardens City Council and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk Silva.

______________

The following individuals have been awarded scholarships in the Adult Scholarship Program: $500 to Kimo Soto and Yahayra Barcenas; $1,500 to Gloriella Jara and Kassandra Ortiz; $2,000 to Samantha Trejo and Humberto Ortiz and Blanca Gutierrez received $2,500. With the winners is the Hawaiian Gardens City Council and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk Silva.

________________

In the Athletics category: Samy Cruz was awarded a $500 scholarship; Marcos Brito, $1,500; Bianca Contreras, $2,000 and Adrian Palacios $2,500. With the winners is the Hawaiian Gardens City Council and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk Silva.

________________

As a special honor, the top three recipients in each category will have their names engraved on a plaque located on the Mayor’s Youth Walk of Fame on Carson Street, symbolizing their exceptional achievements and serving as a source of inspiration for future generations.

In a statement the city wrote, “Hawaiian Gardens extends its warmest congratulations to all the scholarship recipients and commends them for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. These scholarships reflect the city’s unwavering support for education and its investment in the future of its residents.”

Like this: Like Loading...