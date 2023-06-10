Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Headlines at the La Mirada Theatre

CHRIS MCCARRELL (top center) with the company in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Kelli Rabke (bottom, center) and the “Children’s Choir.”

By Stepheny Guehrig

With an outstanding cast, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” which opened at the La Mirada Theatre on Friday, perfected what it means to be a camp musical production. This performance has something for everyone to enjoy with songs spanning multiple genres, extravagant costumes and a cast that engages the audience.

Joseph, played by Chris McCarrell, and the Narrator, played by Kelli Rabke, gave performances that were progressively more phenomenal each time they appeared on stage. McCarrell, when on stage, is poised and his voice is clear and distinct. Rabke’s voice is ethereal, allowing her to properly and deliberately transport the audience through the story that she is telling.

Audiences should keep their attention on the performances of Ceron Jones as Judah and Marcus Phillips as Benjamin. Their ability to captivate the audience as a duo is profound and can be seen in particular with their performances in “Benjamin Calypso.”

Daniel Dawson as the Pharaoh drew many laughs and cheers from the audience. Dawson exudes confidence as he takes the stage as the King.

For Gen Z audience members, it is exciting to note that Peter Allen Vogt, who appeared in a slew of “Hannah Montana” episodes as Mr. Dontzig, the neighbor of the Stewarts, is on stage as Jacob, Joseph’s father and Potiphar.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a great performance that is suitable for all ages. From colorful costuming, to mesmerizing set design and remarkable choreography, all aspects of the show are bound to keep audiences of all ages entertained.

Running an hour and 45 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is worth the watch. The vibrancy and energy of the performance exceeds expectations, and closes out the season with a sensational musical. The show will run until June 25 at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, lamiradatheatre.com.

