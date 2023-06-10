Excelsior High School Will Hold Centennial Celebration

June 10, 2023



The Excelsior Alumni Association is holding a picnic celebration on the former Excelsior Union High School campus to mark 100 years since the laying of the cornerstone on the Administration Building on the Pioneer campus. In the summer of 1923, Senior Grand Master David J. Reese, Grand Lodge F&A.M. of California held the formal “laying of the cornerstone,” before approximately 500 of the community’s movers, shakers, and ordinary folks.

Since that time, many state and community leaders walked the halls of this great school. Such well known people as First Lady Pat Nixon, aka Thelma Ryan Class of 1929. Actor William Conrad, and: Bill Cann, Class of 1937, and Artist Ruth Asawa, who would have graduated with the Class of1943, but for the incarceration of Japan. Tens of thousands of young people received their education with in these walls.

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, Alumni, family, dignitaries and friends will gather in the Quad of the campus now named Norwalk La Mirada Adult School at Excelsior to celebrate this momentous occasion. The Victory Bell with ring again. The Administration Building will be open, along with the cafeteria, displaying memorabilia and the Auditorium will be open for a limited time. Seniors Rise!

The alumni have planted a tree on the campus, planted and maintained a rose garden, donated funds for new seats in the auditorium, and kept a display on the administration building.

The gates will open at 9 a.m. The admission fee is $5.00. Food and drinks will be available for purchase or attendees are welcome to bring their own. Some chairs will be available, but it’s suggested bringing your own lawn chair. No alcohol is permitted at this event, Festiities are scheduled to wrap up around 3 p.m.

Any questions can be directed to: [email protected]

