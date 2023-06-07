Bill Would Make it Harder for School Boards to Ban Books

Sign up for local news and alerts; we will not sell your email, who does that?

_____________

June 7, 2023

Sacramento – In the face of an alarming trend of book banning in our schools, Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson has taken a stance to confront the rising tide of white Christian nationalist extremism to stop the banning of books in California’s classrooms.

The Temecula Valley Unified School District garnered attention when its conservative school board majority blocked the adoption of a state-approved history textbook due to its mention of slain gay rights leader Harvey Milk in optional supporting materials.

Temecula isn’t the only school board to reject a textbook. School boards nationwide have debated book bans, and in April, the Murrieta school board rejected an 11th-grade social studies textbook on the grounds it contains elements of so-called critical race theory and negatively portrays former President Donald Trump.

“This decision not only stifles academic freedom but also perpetuates the exclusion of diverse perspectives from educational discourse,” said Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson, “I am committed to putting an end to the banning of books and upholding the principles of inclusion and accuracy.”

Under the current circumstances, school boards throughout California have been swayed by a small but vocal group of individuals who deem certain books offensive.

Assembly Bill 1078 mandates that any school within the K-12 system must secure a super majority on the school board to vote in favor of banning a book.

Furthermore, AB 1078 grants parents the right to appeal such decisions to the County Board of Education, ensuring a fair and transparent process for addressing concerns. By empowering parents and allowing them to be active participants in their children’s education, this bill strengthens the bond between schools and families, fostering an environment of trust and open dialogue.

Assemblymember said, “It is disheartening to witness the rise of white Christian nationalist extremism, which seeks to erase the invaluable contributions and narratives of marginalized communities. As a Christian myself, I am deeply appalled that these individuals are perverting our faith to sow division and suppress the histories of others. This will not happen on my watch. AB 1078 is a necessary response to protect our children’s access to diverse perspectives, encourage critical thinking, and promote inclusivity in our schools.”

Like this: Like Loading...