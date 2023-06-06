Impound the Planes of Those Migrant Flights Into California

June 6, 2023

Come on Governor Newsom follow up on that great tweet – where you implied that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could be potentially charged with kidnapping in connection to him apparently sending a group of migrants to Sacramento on Friday. “This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?” wrote Newsom in a tweet in which he called DeSantis a “small and pathetic man.” – and impound any plane that does that again.

You can cite the statute in your tweet, impound the plane and give the pilots an UBER ride to the airport where they can buy their own ticket to go back to wherever they came from.

Like this: Like Loading...