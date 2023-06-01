County Officials Raise Progress Pride Flag over Hall of Administration

Los Angeles, CA – On Thursday, June 1, 2023, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn was joined by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath, Hilda Solis, Kathryn Barger, and County Assessor Jeff Prang to raise the Progress Pride Flag over the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration for the first time in the County’s history.

“By raising this flag today, we are sending a bright and beautiful message to every one of our LGBTQ residents that we are proud that you have chosen LA County to be your home,” said Supervisor Hahn, who initiated the flag raising. “While some try to tear down your community, we choose to lift you up. And while other counties and states are choosing to take away and deny your rights, in LA County we not only protect your rights– we celebrate them.”

Hahn also invited Sister Tootie Toot of the L.A. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to give a blessing ahead of the flag raising.

“May this flag fly high and proud over our home, the County of Los Angeles,” said Sister Tootie Toot. “May it be a lantern to bring light for those who suffer in the dark. May it be a beacon of hope to those who feel marginalized or forgotten. May this flag honor all those who have fought for equal rights. And may this flag forever be a sign that everyone is welcome in Los Angeles County.”

In March, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion authored by Chair Hahn and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath to raise the Progress Pride Flag over the Hall of Administration this June and explore how the Progress Pride Flag can be flown over all County facilities for future Pride Months. The LA County Department of Public Social Services held a similar ceremony to raise the Progress Pride Flag over their headquarters as well.

Like this: Like Loading...