USPS Will Raise Cost of First Class Stamp

May 31, 2023

LCCN Staff Report

In April, the United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of mailing services price changes to take effect July 9, 2023.

The new rates include a three-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 63 cents to 66 cents.

If approved by the PRC, the proposed increases will raise first-class mail prices approximately 5.4 percent to offset the rise in inflation.

The price for 1-ounce metered mail will increase to 63 cents, and the price to send a domestic postcard will increase to 51 cents.

A 1-ounce letter mailed to another country would increase to $1.50. There will be no change to the single-piece letter and flat additional-ounce price, which remains at 24 cents.

The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for Special Services products including Certified Mail, Post Office Box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

The USPS is citing the rise in operating expenses fueled by inflation and the effects of a previously defective pricing model

“The price adjustments are needed to provide the USPS with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan. The prices of the U.S. Postal Service remain among the most affordable in the world.”

The PRC will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect. The complete Postal Service price filing, with prices for all products, can be found on the PRC website under the Daily Listings section at prc.gov/dockets/daily.

