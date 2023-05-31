Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence Awarded $10,000 Grant

May 31, 2023

Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence, a leading domestic violence shelter serving the Long Beach area for over 40 years, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a generous grant of $10,000 from the Women’s Foundation of California. This grant will be instrumental in supporting the organization’s critical programs and supportive services aimed at combating domestic violence in our community.

The Women’s Foundation of California is a renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a just and equitable society by investing in women-led organizations and initiatives. Their grant program aims to support nonprofits that address gender-based issues and work tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls across California.

With the support of this significant grant, Su Casa will be able to enhance its programs to further its mission of ending domestic violence. The funds will be benefit Su Casa’s core programs, including Su Casa’s short term Emergency Shelter which provides safe and secure shelter; counseling and supportive services providing survivors with access to trauma-informed therapy, individual and group counseling, legal assistance, and case management. This support will also benefit the longer term Transitional Housing Shelter which survivors use to develop the life skills to reintegrate into their communities. This comprehensive approach aims to empower survivors on their journey towards healing and self-sufficiency.

Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence has been a pillar of support for survivors and their families in the Long Beach area for over four decades. This grant from the Women’s Foundation of California reinforces their commitment to eradicating domestic violence and ensuring that survivors receive the necessary assistance and resources to rebuild their lives. More information is at sucasadv.org.

The Women’s Foundation of California is a leading nonprofit organization committed to advancing gender equity and justice in California. Through their grantmaking, advocacy, and leadership development programs, they support women-led organizations and initiatives that address the unique challenges faced by women and girls across the state.

