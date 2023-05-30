In an Historic First, County Officials to Raise Progress Pride Flag over Hall of Administration

May 30, 2023

Los Angeles, CA – On Thursday, June 1, 2023, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn will be joined by other County leaders and Sister Tootie Toot of the L.A. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to raise the Progress Pride Flag over the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. This will mark the first time a pride flag has flown over a county building.

In March, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion authored by Chair Hahn and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath to raise the Progress Pride Flag over the Hall of Administration this June and explore how the Progress Pride Flag can be flown over all County facilities for future Pride Months.

Ahead of raising the flag, Hahn and other County officials will speak at a press conference.

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 10 am

Where: 225 N. Hill Street Los Angeles CA 90012

Join Chair of the Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Supervisor Hilda Solis, County Assessor Jeff Prang, LA County District Attorney George Gascón and Sister Tootie Toot of the L.A. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

