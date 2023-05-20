Pasadena Chalk Fest June 17 and 18

Celebrating 30 Years!

The Plaza of the Pasadena Convention Center

300 E. Green St.

Pasadena, CA 91101

A BENEFIT FOR LIGHT BRINGER PROJECT

PasadenaChalkFestival.org

THE 30TH ANNUAL PASADENA CHALK FESTIVAL, Father’s Day weekend, June 17-18, 2023

Open and free to the public 10:00am – 7:00pm

200 chalk murals and over 500 artists • Art Gallery & Silent Auction • Live DeeJay • Concessions • Beer Garden

NEW Location: The Plaza at the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street. Pasadena, CA 91101

PARKING at the Pasadena Convention Center is easy. You will find the center’s parking entrances on Euclid and Marengo (between Cordova St. and Green St.).

PARKING ENTRANCES

The convention center’s subterranean parking structure is shared with the Sheraton Pasadena.

There are two entrances, (a) on Euclid Avenue, and (b) Marengo Avenue, both between Green Street and Cordova Street. If you are using a Mobile GPS, enter this address for the most direct route: 175 South Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.

On-site Parking : 600 spaces

: 600 spaces Additional Parking: 2,500 spaces within a one-block radius

Note: The parking structure has a height restriction of 6′ 6″.

PARKING COST

Daily flat parking rate of $15. Parking tickets are for one entry only and are not valid for in and out parking.

Credit card and contactless payment only.

Note: Vehicles in excess of 18 feet in length will be charged twice the daily rate per entry.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

There are 8 EV charging stations available for electric cars. The stations can be used for the duration of your visit.

MAPS

DIRECTIONS

FROM THE 210 WESTBOUND

Take the 210 freeway west to the Fair Oaks/Marengo exit. Turn left on Marengo and proceed 4 blocks to Green Street. Turn left onto Green Street, the Pasadena Convention Center is located on the right hand side at 300 E. Green.

FROM THE 210 EASTBOUND

Take the 210 freeway east to the Colorado Blvd. exit 25A (on the left). Keep right toward Colorado Blvd. Turn left on West Walnut. Turn right onto Marengo and proceed 4 blocks to Green Street. Turn left onto Green Street. The Pasadena Convention Center is located on the right hand side at 300 E. Green.

FROM THE 134 EASTBOUND

Take the 134 east to the 210 east and exit at Fair Oaks/Marengo. Follow Corson to Marengo Ave. Turn right on Marengo and proceed 4 blocks to Green Street. Turn left onto Green Street. The Pasadena Convention Center is located on the right hand side at 300 E. Green.

FROM THE 110 NORTHBOUND

Take the 110 freeway north to the end of the freeway. Proceed north on Arroyo Parkway. Turn right onto Green Street. The Pasadena Convention Center is located two blocks down on the right hand side at 300 E. Green.

TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS

METRO GOLD LINE

The Metro Gold Line to Memorial Park Station or Del Mar Station, both station are .4 mile away and about ten minute-walks.

RIDE SHARE APPS

Uber and Lyft offer on-demand ride share and black car services throughout Pasadena and Los Angeles. The service is available 24/7 via smartphone app.

