May 5-18, 2023 Bellflower Crime Summary

Vehicle Break-In / Theft

THEFT, PETTY: From Auto (Except Parts/Accessories)

923-02048-2311

400 BLK LOS CERRITOS CTR, CERRITOS, CA 90703

5/18/2023 @ 2:30 PM

Cerritos (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Motor Vehicle Theft

GRAND THEFT VEHICLE (GTA): Automobile/Passenger Van

923-02052-2311

200 BLK LOS CERRITOS CTR, CERRITOS, CA 90703

5/18/2023 @ 1:30 PM

Cerritos (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Motor Vehicle Theft

GRAND THEFT VEHICLE (GTA): Automobile/Passenger Van

923-09377-1331

13700 BLK MCNAB AVE, BELLFLOWER, CA 90706

5/18/2023 @ 1:52 AM

Bellflower (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Motor Vehicle Theft

GRAND THEFT VEHICLE (GTA): Automobile/Passenger Van

923-09376-1332

9200 BLK ALONDRA BLVD, BELLFLOWER, CA 90706

5/17/2023 @ 9:00 PM

Bellflower (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Motor Vehicle Theft

GRAND THEFT VEHICLE (GTA): Automobile/Passenger Van

923-02029-2311

200 BLK LOS CERRITOS CTR, CERRITOS, CA

5/17/2023 @ 3:00 PM

Cerritos (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Motor Vehicle Theft

GRAND THEFT VEHICLE (GTA): Automobile/Passenger Van

923-09329-1334

9800 BLK WALNUT ST, BELLFLOWER, CA 90706

5/17/2023 @ 11:10 AM

Bellflower (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Motor Vehicle Theft

GRAND THEFT VEHICLE (GTA): Automobile/Passenger Van

923-09315-1332

13400 BLK CHARLEMAGNE AVE, BELLFLOWER, CA 90706

5/17/2023 @ 7:15 AM

Bellflower (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Motor Vehicle Theft

GRAND THEFT VEHICLE (GTA): Automobile/Passenger Van

923-09356-1331

13700 BLK WOODRUFF AVE, BELLFLOWER, CA 90706

5/17/2023 @ 5:30 AM

Bellflower (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Burglary

BURGLARY, OTHER STRUCTURE: Night, Entry By Force

923-05794-0453

10900 BLK ROSECRANS AVE, NORWALK, CA 90650

5/17/2023 @ 3:22 AM

Norwalk (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Theft / Larceny

THEFT, PETTY: Shoplifting (From Dept Store, Mkt, Etc)

923-02025-2310

10900 BLK ALONDRA BLVD, CERRITOS, CA 90703

5/16/2023 @ 3:23 PM

Cerritos (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Burglary

BURGLARY, RESIDENCE: Day, Entry By Force

923-05760-0455

15500 BLK LEFLOSS AVE, NORWALK, CA 90650

5/16/2023 @ 11:02 AM

Norwalk (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Motor Vehicle Theft

GRAND THEFT VEHICLE (GTA): Automobile/Passenger Van

923-09239-1331

13800 BLK FIDLER AVE, BELLFLOWER, CA 90706

5/16/2023 @ 8:00 AM

Bellflower (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Motor Vehicle Theft

GRAND THEFT VEHICLE (GTA): Truck, Motor Home, Cargo Van

923-09235-1321

5500 BLK HERSHOLT AVE, LAKEWOOD, CA 90712

5/16/2023 @ 4:30 AM

Lakewood (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Theft / Larceny

GRAND THEFT: Other (From Boat, Plane, Prvt Res, Yard, Etc)

923-05820-0455

11000 BLK LIGGETT ST, NORWALK, CA 90650

5/15/2023 @ 12:00 PM

Norwalk (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Theft / Larceny

THEFT, PETTY: Other (From Prvt Res, Boat, Plane,Yard)

923-09139-1322

5800 BLK LAKEWOOD BLVD, LAKEWOOD, CA 90712

5/14/2023 @ 12:00 PM

Lakewood (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Theft / Larceny

GRAND THEFT: Auto Parts And Accessories

923-09124-1336

10000 BLK RAMONA BLVD, BELLFLOWER, CA 90706

5/14/2023 @ 9:55 AM

Bellflower (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Theft / Larceny

GRAND THEFT: Other (From Boat, Plane, Prvt Res, Yard, Etc)

923-02024-2310

11500 BLK WIMBLEY CT, CERRITOS, CA 90703

5/13/2023 @ 1:20 PM

Cerritos (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Vehicle Break-In / Theft

VEHICLE BURGLARY: Truck/Cargo Van Burglary

923-09116-1331

15300 BLK EUCALYPTUS AVE, BELLFLOWER, CA 90706

5/13/2023 @ 10:00 AM

Bellflower (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Theft / Larceny

GRAND THEFT: Auto Parts And Accessories

923-09071-1334

9700 BLK MAPLE ST, BELLFLOWER, CA 90706

5/5/2023 @ 4:00 PM

Bellflower (Los Angeles Sheriff)