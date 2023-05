Former Cudahy Mayor Chris Garcia Found Dead at His Home

May 17, 2023

Chris Garcie (Gofundme page).

Los Cerritos Community News has been told that former Cudahy Mayor Chris Garcia was found dead in his home. Garcia was in his late 30’s.

LCCN later learned that concerned friends called the police and requested a wellness check, that is when they found Garcia deceased.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help with expenses.

