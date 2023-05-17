Artesia Cemetery Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

May 17, 2023

The Artesia Cemetery invite area residents to its Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Friday, May 26th, 2023, between 10:00 am – 11:00 am. The program will begin promptly at 10:00 am.

Officials will be unveiling a new plaque for the cemetery Veterans Memorial recognizing SPACE FORCE, the sixth military service branch of the Department of Defense.

Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

This event is open to the public.

Artesia Cemetery District

11142 Artesia Blvd.

Cerritos, CA 90703

(562) 865-6300

