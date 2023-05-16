Sources: Montebello City Manager Rene Bobadilla ‘Resigns’ His Post

May 16, 2023

By Brian Hews

Over the years, it has proven to be hazardous to one’s career and health to work as city manager for Montebello, and now it looks like another in a long line of city managers might be gone.

Two sources have told Los Cerritos Community News that Montebello City Manager Rene Bobadilla has resigned, likely forced out by elected officials who were placing “incredible pressure” on Bobadilla.

Following the appointment of David Torres to mayor on a motion made by Councilmember Scarlet Peralta, and seconded by Councilmember Georgina Tamayo, at his first meeting as mayor, Torres placed items on the agenda to strip Bobadilla of most of his administrative authority, including his hiring power, beginning their pressure campaign.

It worked, in January of this year, LCCN was first to report that Bobadilla took a “voluntary” leave of absence, but he returned weeks later.

It was not a logical move by Torres and the city council; Bobadilla has a huge 18-month severance package and was doing very well cleaning up the mess the former city manager left, with good evaluations.

LCCN is awaiting a call from the Director of Human Resources for more information.

