Breaking: ABCUSD Board Member Dr. Chris Apodaca Will Resign for Family Reasons

May 16, 2023

By Brian Hews

Los Cerritos Community News has learned that ABC Board Member Dr. Chris Apodaca, who has served for eight years, will resign his seat tonight to take care of an ailing family member.

Dr. Apodaca will make the announcement at tonight’s board meeting, which starts at 5:30.

Dr. Apodaca served as president and was instrumental in passing the infrastructure bond for the district.

In 2012 and again in 2014, he was named a “Presidential Management Fellow” semi-finalist. A competitive and prestigious program offered by the United States Office of Personnel Management on behalf of the President.

Dr. Apodaca is actively involved with various non-profits and faith-based organizations. Among them are: the ABC Education Foundation, Community Family Guidance Center, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Order of St. Lazarus, and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

In his farewell speech Apodaca stated, “Due to my family’s concern for my mother’s deteriorating health, I am resigning from the board effective immediately. This is not a decision being made lightly. I am thankful for those who have offered me wise counsel during the last year.

“My heart is especially grateful for all of you who have reached out to offer prayer, kind words, and encouragement. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this District as well as its wonderful people.

“And so dear friends, this is not goodbye but rather so long for now. I leave you with the three most important words you’ll hear today, call your mom.”

