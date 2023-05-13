Driving range at Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course reopens May 14

MAY 13, 2023

The driving range at Cerritos Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course will reopen on Sunday, May 14. Range hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except for Thursday when hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The main golf course remains closed.

The golf course was closed last December after a gasoline leak was identified on a privately owned existing pipeline on site. The leak was stopped and repair work began immediately. The driving range, which was not directly impacted by the pipeline leak, can now be reopened to the public. For more information, call (562) 916-1254.

Like this: Like Loading...