Trump Guilty on Nine Counts, Will Pay $5 Million

May 9, 2023, 12:10 pm

Jury found no rape, but guilty on remaining nine counts including sexual assault and defamation….in three hours.

Hey CNN still having that “Presidential” Town Hall??

Sexual abuse and bettery? YES. $2 million

Defamation? YES $3 million

Malice? YES.

