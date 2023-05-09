Hepatitis A outbreak traced to organic strawberries spreads; warnings renewed

May 9, 2023

A hepatitis A outbreak traced to frozen, organic strawberries continues, as do public health warnings about the implicated products.

Although the outbreak is progressing slowly, with nine patients across three states now, public health officials are concerned that consumers may continue to face a threat. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are concerned that consumers may have recalled strawberries in their homes because of their long shelf life, which reaches into late 2024.

Based on epidemiological data collected by CDC, all nine confirmed patients reported eating frozen organic strawberries before becoming ill. There are likely unidentified infected people because some will not realize they have contracted the virus and others may not yet have symptoms. It can take up to 50 days after exposure for symptoms to develop.

In response to this investigation, California Splendor Inc. of San Diego, CA, has recalled certain lots of 4-pound bags of “Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries” that were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles and Hawaii, and at two San Diego business centers.

Also, Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, OR, has recalled frozen organic strawberries, sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets in certain states and to Trader Joe’s nationwide.

For lists of the recalled frozen organic strawberries and product photos, click here.

The retailer Meijer also issued a recall for Made-With brand frozen organic strawberries from certain market store locations.

“As this investigation is ongoing, additional products may be included. More information will be provided in this advisory as it becomes available,” according to an outbreak update from the FDA.

The strawberries in question have been found to have been imported by a common supplier from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico.

“Additionally, the strain of hepatitis A virus causing illnesses this year is genetically identical to the strain that caused the outbreak of hepatitis A virus infections in 2022, which was linked to fresh organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico, and sold at various retailers,” the FDA reported.

Product

California Splendor Recall: Kirkland Signature 4-lb. bag Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries in certain states with specific lot codes.

Scenic Fruit Recall: frozen organic strawberries with the following brand names and Best By Dates distributed to specific states:

Simply Nature, Organic Strawberries, Best By 06/14/2024

Vital Choice, Organic Strawberries, BEST BY 05/20/2024

Kirkland Signature, Organic Strawberries, Best If Used By 10/08/2024

Made With, Organic Strawberries, Best Before 11/20/2024

PCC Community Markets, Organic Strawberries, Best By 29/10/2024

Trader Joe’s, Organic Tropical Fruit Blend with the following Best By dates: 04/25/24; 05/12/24; 05/23/24; 05/30/24; 06/07/24

Stores Affected

California Splendor supplied recalled product to Costco stores in Los Angeles and Hawaii, and to two San Diego business centers. Scenic Fruit supplied recalled product to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets in specific states, and to Trader Joe’s nationwide.

On March 17, 2023, the retailer, Meijer, also issued press to voluntarily recall Made-WithExternal Link Disclaimer brand frozen organic strawberries from certain market store locations.

This is not an exhaustive list of products or stores. FDA is continuing to work with the firms to identify potential additional product information.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A

Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms of hepatitis A virus infection include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic.

Status

Ongoing

Recommendation

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not sell, serve, or eat recalled frozen strawberries. These recalled products should be returned or thrown away.

If consumers purchased the recalled frozen organic strawberries and ate those berries in the last two weeks, and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, they should immediately consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is needed. PEP is recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to hepatitis A virus in the last two weeks because vaccination can prevent a hepatitis A virus infection if given within 14 days of exposure. Those with evidence of previous hepatitis A vaccination or previous hepatitis A virus infection do not require PEP.

Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of a hepatitis A virus infection after eating these frozen organic strawberries, or if you believe that you have eaten these strawberries in the last two weeks.

