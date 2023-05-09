George Santos ‘hit with federal charges and will be ARRESTED tomorrow’: Long Island liar set to appear in court in New York

May 9, 2023 • 3:11 pm

Fabulist Republican Rep. George Santos has been hit with federal criminal charges, according to a bombshell new report.

Federal prosecutors have now filed criminal charges against the Long Island lawmaker who has admitted lying about his past and fabricating resume, CNN reported.

He is expected to be arrested and then appear in court on Wednesday, although the nature of the charges are unclear as they have been filed under seal.

Prosecutors in New York and Washington have been looking into a variety of false statements he made during his campaign for Congress in 2022.

Among a litany of lies, he has been accused of breaking campaign finance laws, stealing money meant for a dying Iraq War veteran’s dog and being behind a credit card fraud.

Democrats and some Republican colleagues have called for him to resign, but he has refused and instead announced his run for reelection in 2024.

Santos has admitted to fabricating some of his background, but has rejected the claims that could amount to criminal charges.

