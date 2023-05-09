Artesia Offers System to Deliver Emergency Notifications to Residents

May 9, 2023

The City of Artesia has partnered with Rave Mobile Safety to provide an emergency notification system to notify Artesia residents and businesses of emergencies, and provide crucial information quickly.

Through this reverse 911 system, adopted by the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), local government agencies have the ability to alert the public of safety hazards that could affect them. Examples of notices that can be issued through the warning system include severe weather conditions, evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods, unexpected road closures, or at-risk missing persons.

Residents and businesses with phone landlines in the City are automatically included for notifications through the Rave Mobile Safety system. Cell phone locations are not tied to a specific geographic location, therefore not automatically included in reverse 911 systems. Cell phone users must voluntarily elect to subscribe to receive emergency notices.

To opt-in to the City’s mass notification system click here and create an account. Subscribers have the ability to select how to receive the notifications. This could be to a cell phone, business phone, email, text message, or hearing impaired receiving devices at no cost. Those with landlines can still opt-in to receive additional alerts through cell phones voice, text, or email.

“This mass emergency alert system is a great resource provided by the State, said Mayor Monica Manalo.” “Rave Mobile Safety provides the City a cost effective way to quickly alert our community of emergency situations, to ensure the safety of Artesia residents and businesses.”

The City will conduct a test of its reverse 911 system in September 2023 in conjunction with National Preparedness Month and will provide the public advanced notice through the City’s regular channels of communication, including social media.

