Water Replenishment District Hosts Family-Friendly Festival Showcasing Water Sustainability Programs

May 4, 2023

Lakewood, CA – After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Water Replenishment District (WRD) returns to host the agency’s 13th annual Groundwater Festival that will feature elected officials who have championed WRD’s water sustainability practices.

The annual community event this coming Saturday, May 6 – which typically draws a crowd of 3,000 residents – will celebrate the “Treasure Beneath Our Feet” with food, music, festivities, education booths, and raffle prizes throughout the day.

The event will include remarks by regional water advocates U.S. Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez, California State Senators Steve Bradford and Lena A. Gonzalez and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

“The Groundwater Festival is our opportunity to educate the public about the importance of a sustainable water future,” said WRD Board President John D.S. Allen. “We’re thrilled to be back after a three-year hiatus to connect with our community and celebrate our valuable groundwater resources.”

WRD has been a pioneer in implementing landmark water sustainability programs.

WRD is the largest groundwater agency in the State of California and is responsible for managing and protecting local groundwater resources contained in two of the most utilized urban groundwater basins in the nation. Groundwater from these basins provides nearly 50% of the total water supply for 4 million people within WRD’s service area.

Through WRD’s Water Independence Now (WIN) Program, the two basins became locally sustainable and completely independent of imported water for replenishment in 2019.

