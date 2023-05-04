Supervisor Janice Hahn to Unveil Countywide Campaign to Prevent School Violence

May 4, 2023

Pico Rivera, CA—Tomorow, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn and LA County Department of Mental Health Director Lisa Wong, Psy.D., will unveil a new campaign to help students recognize concerning behaviors or threats by fellow students and encourage youth to utilize the County Department of Mental Health’s School Threat Assessment Response Team (START) program as a resource.

START consists of mental health professionals who work with schools and law enforcement and respond to any concern of potential school violence. START provides early identification, crisis intervention, case management and monitoring which is critical to the prevention of school violence. When contacted about a student who might pose a threat to themselves or others, the team comes in to assess the level of risk and provide targeted intervention.

Studies have shown that many youth who commit acts of violence at school discuss or mention their plans beforehand, often on social media and to other students. Targeted intervention can successfully prevent violence, and it is important that programs like START are informed about early warning signs. Up until now, however, trainings and advertisement of the START program has been aimed at teachers, school administrators, and other school staff.

The new ad campaign will be unveiled by Supervisor Hahn and Director Lisa Wong at a press conference at 10 a.m. tomorrow at the El Rancho Youth Center in Pico Rivera.

Like this: Like Loading...