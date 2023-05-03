Active shooter reported in Atlanta, multiple people injured: Police

May 3, 2022 10:25 am

Multiple people have been injured in an active shooter incident in Atlanta, police said. The suspect is at large.

The Atlanta Police Department tweeted Wednesday that it is investigating an active shooter incident inside a building in Midtown Atlanta.

“Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area,” APD added.

“We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody,” the department added.

UPDATE:

CNN: Suspect arrived at a hospital with his mother, became agitated and opened fire.

