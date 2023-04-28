Deputies Investigating Brawl at Norwalk-Mayfair Baseball Game

April 28, 2023

Norwalk and Mayfair baseball team got into a huge fight after Norwalk won 3-2 started after a team member walked out to shake hands holding a broom on Wednesday in Lakewood.

The victory meant the Norwalk Lancers swept Mayfair and would advance in the playoffs … and in order to celebrate the occasion, one of the Lancers’ players brought the broom.

Mayfair vs. Norwalk gets fiesty. pic.twitter.com/AtaZe0HWWJ — Mateo de $eal Beach (@MattmoneyM) April 27, 2023

Fans in the crowd, though, didn’t appreciate the sweep taunt … and you can hear in footage from the scene, one person yelled, “Put your broom in the dugout! Respect the game!”

Mayfair players clearly didn’t like it either … and seconds later, the brawl started.

Parents even got in the middle of it … with some calling players on the field extremely derogatory names.

A different angle of the fight shows several players threw punches in the skirmish … and on Friday, the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department said officer did respond to the scene and an investigation is now underway.

Was shared video of brawl between Norwalk and Mayfair baseball today. Norwalk won 3-2 and both teams are headed to the playoffs. But this could have some repercussions. pic.twitter.com/1l3xUygbBt — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) April 27, 2023

