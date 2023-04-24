Tucker Carlson Out at Fox News

April 24, 2023

Too bad he didn’t get to say goodbye. 😂

Stunning news to begin the week: Fox News Media announced Monday morning that it is parting ways with top-rated and the most influential personality in cable news, Tucker Carlson.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” Fox News said.

According to the network, Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 p.m. ET starting Monday evening as an interim show hosted by rotating Fox News on-air talent until a new host is named.

The decision to pacomes just days after Fox News and Fox Corp settled their defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for a record $787.5 million over the network’s promotion of ex-President Donald Trump’s false 2020 presidential election claims.

Many wondered if the Murdoch family would make any substantial changes at the network in light of the settlement. Well, here’s one.

Carlson was a central figure in the defamation lawsuit, as we’ve detailed countless times in recent weeks. Not only that, but a former producer at the network named Abby Grossberg recently accused Carlson and his show staff of making anti-Semitic and misogynistic remarks behind the scenes on a frequent basis.

Like this: Like Loading...