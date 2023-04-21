City of Artesia Earns Tree City USA Designation

April 21, 2023

The City of Artesia has earned recognition as a 2022 Tree City USA! The Tree City USA designation honors the City’s commitment to effective urban forest management. The program provides communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover. The City achieved the Tree City USA recognition for meeting the program’s four requirements, which include having a designated tree board or department, adopting a tree-care Ordinance, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and proclaiming and observing Arbor Day.

The program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the US Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters. Through this partnership, their organizations aim to inspire communities to plant trees, properly care for trees, and celebrate trees. Trees are valuable assets in our communities due to the many benefits they provide, including providing cleaner air, providing wildlife habitats, reducing home cooling costs, and improving the aesthetics in our neighborhoods. The City has 2,561 trees, with 109 unique species in Artesia’s tree inventory, which is above average for cities of its size. “The City encourages residents to properly care and maintain trees in their property to ensure they remain healthy,” stated Mayor Monica Manalo. “Community members are a vital part of helping the City preserve this valuable natural resource and in helping make Artesia a greener City!” By becoming a Tree City USA, Artesia joins a dedicated network of more than 3,600 communities throughout the country committed to preserving trees. For more information, call 562-865-6262, Ext. 246.

Like this: Like Loading...