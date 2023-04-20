ABC Unified School District Hires New Superintendent

Dr. Gina Zietlow

Sign up for local news and alerts; we will not sell your email, who does that?

_____________

April 20, 2023

After a lengthy and thorough search, the ABC Unified School District has hired longtime ABCUSD Administrator Dr. Gina Zietlow as the next Superintendent of the ABC Unified School District. Dr. Zietlow brings 29 years of experience in ABCUSD in various capacities.

The final decision is pending Board approval at the May 2nd meeting, but the choice is expected to be unanimous.

In a statement, the Board consulted Leadership Associates to conduct a nationwide search, and “Dr. Zietlow stood out regarding furthering ABCUSD students’ safety, mental health supports, and academic achievement.”

Dr. Gina Zietlow earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Biola University, a Master of Arts in Instruction from Biola University, and a Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership from the University of La Verne. She was an English teacher, cheer advisor, and activities director for many years before becoming the assistant principal and then principal at Gahr High School, where she was named the Secondary Principal of the Year in California by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the State Secondary Principal of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA), and the ACSA Region 14 Secondary Principal of the Year. She has spent the past seven years in Human Resources, with the last six years as Assistant Superintendent.

Like this: Like Loading...