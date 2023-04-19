Hawaiian Gardens Set to Celebrate City’s 59th Anniversary

Sign up for local news and alerts; we will not sell your email, who does that?

_____________

April 19, 2023

Three-day Festivities Promise to be Fun for the Whole Family!

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA — The City of Hawaiian Gardens will celebrate its 59th Anniversary during a three-day celebration starting Friday, April 21 and ending Sunday, April 23. Festivities include a carnival, food, music, performances and information booths. The event will occur at Furgeson Elementary School, 22215 Elaine Avenue, in Hawaiian Gardens.

“We are excited to celebrate this fantastic milestone in our City’s history. As always, our community and area residents are invited to participate and enjoy themselves while they commemorate this special date,” said Maria Teresa Del Rio, Mayor of the City of Hawaiian Gardens. “Please come join us; there will be activities for everyone of all ages.”

WHEN:

Friday, April 21, from 5 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, April 22, from 2 pm – 102 pm

Sunday, April 23, from 2 pm – 10 pm

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE:

Friday, April 21

5:00 pm: DJ Music

6:00 pm: Thee Silvertones

8:00 pm: Diamante Negro

Saturday, April 22

2:00 pm: Kool Breeze

4:00 pm: Susie Hansen Latin Band

6:00 pm: Mariachi

8:00 pm: Doris Montenegro y su Sonora Explosiva

Sunday, April 23

2:00 pm: Grupo Salvaje

3:00 pm: Selena Tribute Band

5:00 pm: Bruno & the Hooligans

7:00 pm: Banda La Lujosa

STREET CLOSURES:

The following streets will be closed from 2 pm to 10 pm on April 21 – 23, 2023

221st Street between Seine Ave and Elaine Ave

223rd Street between Seine Ave and Funston Ave

Like this: Like Loading...