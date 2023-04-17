Nine Additional States Join Justice Department’s Suit Against Google for Monopolizing Digital Advertising Technologies

April 17, 2023

The Attorneys General of Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Washington and West Virginia today joined a civil antitrust lawsuit filed by the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division along with the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia, against Google for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products in violation of Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act. The Antitrust Division and the state Attorneys General filed an amended complaint in the Eastern District of Virginia.

“We look forward to litigating this important case alongside our state law enforcement partners to end Google’s long-running monopoly in digital advertising technology markets,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “Today we welcome the States of Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Washington, and West Virginia who join our existing coalition of eight co-plaintiff states, to deliver the benefits of competition to website publishers, digital advertisers, and the American public.”

