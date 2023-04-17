Emergency Sewer Repair Shuts Down Streets in Cerritos, Fouls Some City Water

April 17, 2023

A water main shutoff for sewer repairs caused sediment to stir up, resulting in brown water at some homes in Cerritos the city indicates the water is safe.

The area to be repaired will require intermittent shut down of the intersection of 195th Street and Gridley Road for approximately three weeks. During shutdowns, traffic will be impacted as follows:

Eastbound 195th Street will be closed at Studebaker Road.

Westbound 195th Street will be closed west of Lusk Avenue.

Northbound on Gridley Road will be restricted to local residents north of Bertha Avenue. Other drivers will be detoured east on Bertha Avenue.

Southbound on Gridley Road will be closed south of Eloise Street.

Cerritos officials stated that crews work 24/7 to get this intersection reopened. Check back here (LACSD Emergency Sewer Repair in Cerritos page) for updates or contact us at [email protected] or 562-908-4288, ext. 2303 with questions or concerns.

