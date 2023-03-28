Norwalk La Mirada USD Board Member Accused of Brown Act Violations, Residency Issues

Dr. Robert Cancio

March 28, 2023

President Chris Staples Releases Statement in Regard to Recent Conduct Allegations of a Sitting Board Member.

“The Norwalk-La Mirada Board of Education has become aware of alleged violations of the Brown Act and residency requirements to be eligible for election to the Board of Education levied against sitting Board member Dr. Robert Cancio.

In a public meeting on March 15, 2023, the Board’s Code of Conduct Committee voted to move the alleged Brown Act violation against Dr. Cancio forward as an item to the rest of the Board. The item will be reviewed in a Special Board of Education meeting on March 29, 2023.

In addition, the Board has authorized Norwalk-La Mirada staff to refer the alleged residency requirement matter to the Public Integrity Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. This is the standard protocol due to an absence of documentation to resolve the matter. There is no timeline available toward the resolution of this allegation.

While none of these actions are taken lightly, the Norwalk-La Mirada Board of Education has a duty to protect the District and its interests from allegations of malfeasance of Board members. At this time, there will be no further official comment from NLMUSD Board members or staff.”

Cancio contends he lives at 13118 Rosecrans Ave. in Norwalk, a check of title documents on OC Title shows that the property is owned by Rocio Cancio and Robert Cancio since 2003.

